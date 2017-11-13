Freaked Out Cat Can't Comprehend Glowing Massage Pillow
This is a super short video of a wide-eyed cat having its mind blown by a glowing massage pillow. And I don't blame it, that thing looks like some kind of alien baby about to hatch. You know, I remember the first time I ever tried sitting in one of those massage chairs they have in front of Brookstone. It was also the last time. "What happened?" Nothing, I just never got up. I live here now, best decision I ever made besides making friends with the workers at Orange Julius.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Catherine, who's name has cat in it. Insanity!
