Fingers Of Fury: Guitarist Plays 1,000 Harmonics In 90 Seconds

This is a video of guitarist Alan Gogoll (previously: his video of watching guitar strings oscillate from inside a guitar) performing 1,000 harmonics ("a musical note played by preventing or amplifying vibration of certain overtones of a guitar string") in just a shade under 90 seconds. Now those are some magic fingers. My fingers? My fingers are not magic, but I do have a green thumb if you want to grow herbs behind your parent's house. "You mean weed." Only if you do.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Bedburner, who, dammit, now where am I supposed to sleep?