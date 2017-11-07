Finally: Hidden Valley Releasing 5-Liter Ranch Mini Kegs

November 7, 2017

hidden-valley-ranch-kegs.jpg

In 'Thanks for finally taking my angry letters seriously' news, Hidden Valley has announced they'll start selling their Original Ranch in 5-liter mini kegs. Keg stands! Although, technically, the Ranch doesn't actually come in the keg, but for $50 they'll sell you the empty keg and 5-liters of ranch for you to dump in the top yourself. AND DUMP I SHALL. I put ranch on everything. You ever brushed your teeth with ranch before bed? My girlfriend hates it but my dog loves it and tries to eat my breath.

Keep going for a shot of the previously posted $110 Hidden Valley Ranch Fountain, which will come with a BONUS Christmas-tree style skirt if you order one this holiday season.

hidden-valley-ranch-holiday-fountain.jpg

Thanks to WickedTom, who just challenged me to a ranch drinking contest and is about to learn a thing or two from a man who sweats buttermilk.

  • Doog

    Buying one as a gag gift for my friend, literally he gags just from smelling ranch. This is going to be awesome.

  • It's about time! My next kegger's gunna be CLASSY AF!

