Finally, A Decent $250 Bronze Yoda Table Lamp

November 14, 2017

bronze-yoda-lamp-1.jpg

This is the £190 (~$250) Star Wars Jedi Master Yoda Table Lamp available exclusively from The Bradford Exchange. The cold-cast bronze lamp measures 22-inches from the base to the top of the shade, which features "a golden lining to reflect radiance down and illuminates the words: "Do. Or Do Not. There Is No Try."" Man, the only thing that would make it better is a misspelling. Still, this is perfect for the person who's been searching for just the right Yoda lamp but didn't want anything too cheap. The UPSCALE Yoda fan. Display it next to a Ming vase. Use its light to inspect your diamonds and rubies. Bludgeon a roommate with it. "Um, what?" Yoda made me do it! He said he'd Uncle Owen my family if I didn't.

Keep going for a couple closeups.

bronze-yoda-lamp-2.jpg

bronze-yoda-lamp-3.jpg

Thanks to athiestgirl, who doesn't even believe in the Force.

  • Chaz Gomez

    Only $250? I'm betting that you could get at least twice that from all these Star Wars nuts...

  • Is it at least like one of those touch lamps that my great grandma had at her house?

  • You want to touch Yoda?
  • Meh

    Its still starwars related so not for me, but this is getting terrifyingly close to something that i would like if it didn't have the inscription on the shades.

  • Ijustsharted

    Yes you don't like star wars, oo special.

