Finally, A Decent $250 Bronze Yoda Table Lamp

This is the £190 (~$250) Star Wars Jedi Master Yoda Table Lamp available exclusively from The Bradford Exchange. The cold-cast bronze lamp measures 22-inches from the base to the top of the shade, which features "a golden lining to reflect radiance down and illuminates the words: "Do. Or Do Not. There Is No Try."" Man, the only thing that would make it better is a misspelling. Still, this is perfect for the person who's been searching for just the right Yoda lamp but didn't want anything too cheap. The UPSCALE Yoda fan. Display it next to a Ming vase. Use its light to inspect your diamonds and rubies. Bludgeon a roommate with it. "Um, what?" Yoda made me do it! He said he'd Uncle Owen my family if I didn't.

Keep going for a couple closeups.

Thanks to athiestgirl, who doesn't even believe in the Force.