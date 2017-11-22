Finally, A Bottle Opener That Can Open Six Beers At Once

What's better than an ice cold beer? Six of them. Or zero and a ginger ale instead if you have a problem. Enter the SIXOVERONE, a $22 bottle opener (currently an already-funded Indiegogo campaign) that can open an entire six pack of bottles at once. Think of all the seconds you'll save! Over the course of a lifetime possibly even minutes.

Keep going for a video demonstration of the six pack opening process.

Thanks to SG, who informed me you can also open six beers at once with a ninja sword and mad skills.