Dragon, Kraken, Mermaid And Unicorn Mythical Beast Tiki Mugs

November 9, 2017

mythical-beast-tiki-mugs-1.jpg

This is the set of mythical beast tiki mugs designed by Geeki Tiki and available from ThinkGeek. They come in dragon, kraken, mermaid and unicorn varieties. Unfortunately for those of you who, like me, just want the mermaid one, the mugs are only sold in a four piece set for $60. So -- somebody buy a set, then sell me their mermaid. "How much will you give me?" Sixty bucks. "Then why not just buy a whole set?" Oh I don't know, maybe because I'm not wasteful. "Oh great, here comes his peeing in the shower rant again." MORE PEOPLE SHOULD DO IT. It feels great AND helps save the environment. Just try to ignore the dirty looks from the other guys in the gym shower, they really shouldn't be watching anyways.

Keep going for one more shot of the lineup.

mythical-beast-tiki-mugs-2.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees tropical drinks make everything better.

  • Sincere question: does anyone actually care about tiki mugs?

  • Geekologie

    I do, but I'm a sucker for tropical drinks and pretending I'm on an island somewhere instead of real life

  • That sounds like fun.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I believe I'm the designated spokesperson for everyone. So... no. No one does.

  • Somebody must, or they'd stop making them.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    my theory is the seller keeps making new designs in hopes of finally discovering the audience that actually wants to buy these. it's like he has half of a Venn diagram titled "Negligible Profits"

  • Cheese

    Pop culture tiki mugs - How interesting and original(!)

  • GeneralDisorder

    Yeah... It's not like there's been 10 other similar posts on this site in the past few months.

