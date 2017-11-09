Dragon, Kraken, Mermaid And Unicorn Mythical Beast Tiki Mugs

This is the set of mythical beast tiki mugs designed by Geeki Tiki and available from ThinkGeek. They come in dragon, kraken, mermaid and unicorn varieties. Unfortunately for those of you who, like me, just want the mermaid one, the mugs are only sold in a four piece set for $60. So -- somebody buy a set, then sell me their mermaid. "How much will you give me?" Sixty bucks. "Then why not just buy a whole set?" Oh I don't know, maybe because I'm not wasteful. "Oh great, here comes his peeing in the shower rant again." MORE PEOPLE SHOULD DO IT. It feels great AND helps save the environment. Just try to ignore the dirty looks from the other guys in the gym shower, they really shouldn't be watching anyways.

Keep going for one more shot of the lineup.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees tropical drinks make everything better.