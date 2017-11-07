Dog Doesn't Understand Why He Can't Eat Giant Picture Of Sandwich

This is a video of a man walking his very sweet looking dog Bailey in Stonehaven, Scotland, and Bailey not understanding why he can't eat the giant bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich he's spotted. That must have been frustrating. I hate it when I can't figure out how to eat something. "That's soup, put the fork down and try a spoon." You think you're so smart. Of course there's also the possibility that Bailey isn't trying to eat the sandwich at all, he's just smelling all the other dogs that have pissed on the sign. I'm just speaking experience, but I don't think my dog would even recognize a picture of a sandwich, and human sandwiches are one of her favorite things in the world. "Like, sandwiches made out of humans?" Exactly, she's a hellhound. Great to cuddle up next to on a cold winter's night though.

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks to dublooner, who agrees hopefully Bailey's owner bought a BLT and at least let him have a bite.