Dog Doesn't Understand Why He Can't Eat Giant Picture Of Sandwich

November 7, 2017

dog-vs-picture-of-sandwich.jpg

This is a video of a man walking his very sweet looking dog Bailey in Stonehaven, Scotland, and Bailey not understanding why he can't eat the giant bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich he's spotted. That must have been frustrating. I hate it when I can't figure out how to eat something. "That's soup, put the fork down and try a spoon." You think you're so smart. Of course there's also the possibility that Bailey isn't trying to eat the sandwich at all, he's just smelling all the other dogs that have pissed on the sign. I'm just speaking experience, but I don't think my dog would even recognize a picture of a sandwich, and human sandwiches are one of her favorite things in the world. "Like, sandwiches made out of humans?" Exactly, she's a hellhound. Great to cuddle up next to on a cold winter's night though.

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks to dublooner, who agrees hopefully Bailey's owner bought a BLT and at least let him have a bite.

Apple Reveals Most Used Emojis In The United States

Previous Story

Tiffany & Co.'s $1,000 Tin Can (And Other 'Everyday Objects')

Next Story

  • As someone living in Sacramento, where we have over 1,000 homeless people per city block, I think it's presumptuous to assume the dog is just smelling where another *dog* has peed.

  • MustacheHam

    I have to admit, that sandwich does look pretty good.

  • Hazakabammer

    That bread looks like a leper's skin. Or cardboard from a sewer.

  • Mark

    Can I have my one minute back please?

  • Hazakabammer

    No Refunds. Company Policy. It's all right there dude, in the fine print. Right under "We get to fuck your wife before you on the wedding night, and we get to do it as a group otherwise it's not fun. Also you have to watch, but only if you're tied up and being sucked off by a gimpy Dwarf. No Refunds."

  • Jon

    Nope, another dog has pissed on the sign.

  • Geekologie

    that was my guess in the article as well

  • Mark

    agreed,
    Had he started licking the sign then I would think differently.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, at least give him a milkbone, awww, disappointment!, dog, eating things, food, life isn't fair, pets, recognizing things, sandwiches, smart dog, smelling things, trying and failing, trying to eat things, vertical video, video, who wants to go for a walk?!, who's a good boy?! you're a good boy!
Previous Post
Next Post