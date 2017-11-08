Doctor Dressed As The Joker Delivers Baby On Halloween Night

These are several shots of obstetrician Paul Locus of the Henry County Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee helping Brittany Selph deliver a baby girl on Halloween night, while dressed as Heath Ledger's Joker. Apparently Paul was on duty and dressed as The Joker when Brittany and her husband Joseph came in to deliver and he offered to change, which they politely declined because how could you miss an opportunity like this? You'd kick yourself for it for the rest of your life. It might even drive you to supervillaindom.

"We couldn't help but laugh, when he walked in the room!" Justin said. "My wife, being the open-minded woman, with a sense of humor, thought it would be hilarious to have such a unique delivery."

Brittany gave birth to a healthy baby girl, and the rest, as they say, is DC Extended Universe history. "Nobody says that." Whatever, who cares. "This isn't canon!" Hey -- what's the name of of that song Elsa sings in Frozen? "Let it Go?" Exactly. "You really are an idiot." Nobody knows it more than me.

Keep going for several more shots of the actual birth and the happy family.

Thanks to JM, who agrees they should have named the baby Heath, or at least Heather.