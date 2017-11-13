Die Antwoord's 'I Fink U Freeky' Gets The Metal Treatment

This is a video of musician Leo Moracchioli (previously) performing a metal rendition of Die Antwoord's 'I Fink U Freeky'. I do think you're freeky, just for the record. "And you like me a lot?" I never said that. I do though, you're very special to me. Just think of all the time we've spent together. All that time AND NEVER ONCE HAVE YOU INVITED ME TO A HOLIDAY GET-TOGETHER. How do you think that makes me feel? "Not very good." NOPE. Do you know what a turd feels like? "Like, to hold one in your hand?" Yes. "No." Well that's what it feels like, like a solid handful of turd.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me he thinks I'm freeky and it disgusts him. That hurts.