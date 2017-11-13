Die Antwoord's 'I Fink U Freeky' Gets The Metal Treatment

November 13, 2017

This is a video of musician Leo Moracchioli (previously) performing a metal rendition of Die Antwoord's 'I Fink U Freeky'. I do think you're freeky, just for the record. "And you like me a lot?" I never said that. I do though, you're very special to me. Just think of all the time we've spent together. All that time AND NEVER ONCE HAVE YOU INVITED ME TO A HOLIDAY GET-TOGETHER. How do you think that makes me feel? "Not very good." NOPE. Do you know what a turd feels like? "Like, to hold one in your hand?" Yes. "No." Well that's what it feels like, like a solid handful of turd.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me he thinks I'm freeky and it disgusts him. That hurts.

  • static-x wannabes..

  • GeneralDisorder

    I was riding the bus a while back and there was a deaf couple sitting toward the front. I sent my friend a message to the effect of "oh shit! I think Die Antwoord is on the same bus as I am... They're speaking in sign language though. I guess if I had to listen to Die Antwoord all the time, I'd go deaf too".

  • Sean Venning

    To the idiot that said something bout Aids and south Africa ur just that ignorant Die Antwoord is a very talented group they also r a family (Antwoord,Yolanda, their daughter and DJ Hi Tec) and their videos r made to shock not make u feel clean I can think of a few rap videos by blacks that make me feel sick to my stomach cause of the way black woman look in booty shorts or things so if u need to take a shower after a video it's cause u probably a dirty bitch with crabs and need to let everyone I've slept with that doesn't call the barn home that they need to go to the health Dept to get checked

  • Ollie Williams

    It's difficult to take insults seriously when the person making them types like a mentally retarded 12 year old.

  • FearlessFarris

    I fink dis version less freaky than de original.

  • The_Wretched

    Yolandi > this guy > ninja

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Nice, I can finally understand the lyrics!

  • I can't watch a whole Die Antwoord video all the way through. Always feel like I need to take a shower.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can't watch those videos because I kinda can't get into the music.

  • Kaizer Chief

    You can't cure AIDS with a shower (contrary to what South Africa's president would have you believe).

  • The_Wretched

    That's what makes the vids good.

  • qcp

    meh

  • netloco

    i want those strings

