Design For An Under-The-Sea Dining Experience In Norway

This is architecture firm Snøhetta's design for Under, a restaurant in southern Norway that will offer guests an underwater view of the seabed. Construction is supposed to begin in 2018, with an opening date sometime in 2019.

At first glance, "Under" looks like a concrete container, tossed into the shallows near the village Båly, but once inside it radiates life. The restaurant will have the space to fit up to 100 guests, and the building will even double as a marine research centre when no one is dining.

"More than an aquarium, the structure will become a part of its marine environment, coming to rest directly on the sea bed five meters below the water's surface," Snøhetta writes. "Like a sunken periscope, the restaurant's massive acrylic windows offer a view of the seabed as it changes throughout the seasons and varying weather conditions."



