Design For An Under-The-Sea Dining Experience In Norway

November 6, 2017

underwater-restaurant-1.jpg

This is architecture firm Snøhetta's design for Under, a restaurant in southern Norway that will offer guests an underwater view of the seabed. Construction is supposed to begin in 2018, with an opening date sometime in 2019. No word if it will smell like I imagine it will smell. Also no word if you can point at what fish you want to eat and a diver will go net it for you. I want the one swimming belly-up!

At first glance, "Under" looks like a concrete container, tossed into the shallows near the village Båly, but once inside it radiates life. The restaurant will have the space to fit up to 100 guests, and the building will even double as a marine research centre when no one is dining.


"More than an aquarium, the structure will become a part of its marine environment, coming to rest directly on the sea bed five meters below the water's surface," Snøhetta writes. "Like a sunken periscope, the restaurant's massive acrylic windows offer a view of the seabed as it changes throughout the seasons and varying weather conditions."

So like, what are the chances there will be a nightly mermaid show? Because I feel like that could really draw a crowd. Although it would suck to get a seat facing the back of the restaurant. Except for me, I'm fine with it. What are they doing now -- anything cool?! "They all just went topless." Hot diggity dog! Describe it to me, are their nipples shaped like starfish or sand dollars? "Just turn your chair around." No, I prefer my imagination.

Keep going for a handful more renderings.

underwater-restaurant-2.jpg

underwater-restaurant-3.jpg

underwater-restaurant-4.jpg

underwater-restaurant-5.jpg

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees its all fun and games until a radioactive shark breaks the glass and eats all the diners.

The FlaskHoodie, A Hoodie With An 8-Ounce Flask In The Neck

Previous Story

Video Of Car Salesman Demonstrating Van's Child-Safe Sliding Door With His Own Neck Ends How You'd Expect

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I wonder why all the pictures look so post apocalyptic? Not sure "abandoned nuclear fall out shelter that fell into the sea" feels like an appetizing place to eat dinner. Plus, it looks like it would be freezing in there and loud, nothing but hard surfaces and park bench, uncomfortable looking seating. They could have painted the concrete and put in more lush and comfortable looking dining and oooohhh one of those medusa glass chandeliers from the ceiling. LOL

  • MustacheHam

    This is a pretty interesting concept. Although I don't fancy the exterior design of the building. >__>

    Also if they serve fish and other seafood, it would be the same concept of going to a burger joint that faces a beef ranch.

  • Munihausen

    Ever see Jaws 3?

  • WhiteEagle2

    I wonder if there are any laws that would prevent scuba divers from doing crude acts in front of the window.

  • MustacheHam

    hmm, but still they be the only animal prosecuted for such acts in front of the restaurant. ;J

  • Jason Christopher

    Only one way to find out...

  • I guess they're banking on the beauty of the undersea view to carry the aesthetics? Cuz damn that's an ugly building.

  • Jason Christopher

    Sure would make a great super-villain lair...

  • The_Wretched

    Hero and villain battle it out while a small crack in the window lets in cold water made more lethal by the bio-weapons the villain was making and releasing locally.

  • Geekologie

    lets start filming

  • James Mcelroy

    Five meters below the surface. They're really pulling out all the stops on this one.

  • I'm guessing they had to consider how many stairs the average diners would want to walk up to get back out after dinner.

  • Geekologie

    DEEP DEEP

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building things, but does it smell like low tide because that's not appetizing to me, eating things, fine dining, interesting, norway, oysters, real things that are about to exist, restaurant, seafood, sealife, sharks, sure why not, under the sea
Previous Post
Next Post