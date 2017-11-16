Dash-Cam Footage Of A Giant Trashbag Covering Driver's Windshield

November 16, 2017

UPDATE: Video removed, but you can still watch it on Facebook HERE.

This is some dash-cam footage of a driver cruising down the road when an angry trashbag decides to play a game of chicken, presumably because it thought it heard the driver call it garbage. Or maybe it was just trying to protect its small child seen to the right. Thankfully, the driver was able to stop the car and remove the bag without crashing, a feat I'm not so sure I could have accomplished. "You jerked the wheel as hard as you could." I panicked!

Thanks again to Cyndi M, who's convinced it was some sort of sentient oil demon or eighth generation Pokemon.

  • n_a_a_s

    HOLY SHITFUCK that was intense!!!!!!!! ....can't believe how it ended I almost fell out of my chair!

  • Doog

    I watched the video because of your comment...

    Looking back at your comment now I realize how silly that is.

  • Mark

    Facebook has been banned from all of my electronic devices.

  • MustacheHam

    Woah that's pretty scary, glad that this ended well with nobody getting hurt.

