Dare To Dream: 4,626 People In Japan Dress Up As Where's Waldo To Set Guinness World Record

4,626 people recently came together at the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan all dressed as Waldo (Wally in Japan) to set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Waldos (not to be confused with the Gathering of the Juggalos, which is similar but different). Each participant was required to wear a red and white bobble hat, red and white striped shirt, blue jeans and glasses to be counted. And in other exciting record-breaking news, it's also the first time I've found Waldo. The books should have been more like this.

Keep going for a video of the event.

