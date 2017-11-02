Dare To Dream: 4,626 People In Japan Dress Up As Where's Waldo To Set Guinness World Record

November 2, 2017

gathering-of-the-waldos.jpg

4,626 people recently came together at the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan all dressed as Waldo (Wally in Japan) to set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Waldos (not to be confused with the Gathering of the Juggalos, which is similar but different). Each participant was required to wear a red and white bobble hat, red and white striped shirt, blue jeans and glasses to be counted. And in other exciting record-breaking news, it's also the first time I've found Waldo. The books should have been more like this.

Keep going for a video of the event.

Thanks to Ash, who's trying to organize the largest gathering of people dressed as animals wearing pants.

  • Jason Christopher

    There's a great "they all look the same to me" joke to be told here.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    If the only requirement for that record is to get dressed in a certain fashion, isn't that number kind of low?

  • Ollie Williams

    Doesn't look like anything to me.

  • Jason Christopher

    Still can't find him.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Found him!

  • GeneralDisorder

    One time when I was really high I wandered into a fish store and thought I found Nemo. Turns out it was nobody.

  • Jenness

    One time? *gives dubious expression*

  • GeneralDisorder

    The real joke here is that nemo is latin for nobody.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Jenness

    You just wanted to use that video.

