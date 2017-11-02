Dad Makes Timelapse Of Daughter From Birth To Age Eighteen

To celebrate his daughter's eighteenth birthday, this is a timelapse video created by Dutch filmmaker Frans Hofmeester of his daughter Lotte from ages 0 to 18, appropriately titled 'Portrait Of Lotte, 0 to 18 Years'. I like it when titles makes sense. "You could learn a thing or two." I could learn all the things.

To better understand the psychological phenomena of memory and time, Hofmeester sought for a concept that could be supported through the mediums of film and photography.

The time-lapses confront us with our mortality. In a montage of less than 6 minutes, the viewer can observe one of the most mysterious and profound processes in human life - to grow up and age. Hofmeester attempts to create and preserve a sense of reality. Thus, the portraits are created without the use of extra make-up or filters - bare, honest, unpolished and uncensored.

Interesting. But why was she crying at 4:15? I didn't like that part. I don't like seeing young people sad. There's more than enough time to be sad when you're an adult. Like, constantly. Now, if you need me-- "You'll be crying in a bathroom stall?" It is 11:10AM on a Thursday, isn't it?

