Creepy Video Of Boston Dynamics' Newest Version Of Their SpotMini Quadruped Robot

November 14, 2017

"HUMAN DETECTED."

This is a short video released by Boston Dynamics to scare us all with the latest version of their SpotMini quadroped robot. It looks like something I'd expect to see chasing me in an apocalypse survival video game. Except it actually exists, so I guess I can expect to see it chasing me in real life soon, particularly if the government has anything to do with it. And the government ALWAYS has something to do with it, especially when it comes to scary robots, chemtrails, and mind control using the public water supply. "How's that tin-foil helmet, GW?" Itchy, I suspect the government was successful in transmitting some lice through.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Cimber, who agrees it's only a matter of time until these robotic demodogs are hunting us down in packs.

Awww: Baby Drops Everything And Crawls For The TV As Soon As Jeopardy Theme Starts

Previous Story

Finally, A Decent $250 Bronze Yoda Table Lamp

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: apocalypse, boston dynamics, dammit, dogs, quadruped, quick -- throw it a crescent wrench and let's make a run for it, robot apocalypse, robots, robots everywhere, so was that it's human detection protocol or what because it sure looked like it, the end nears, this will not end well, we've been spotted!
Previous Post
Next Post