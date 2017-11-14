Creepy Video Of Boston Dynamics' Newest Version Of Their SpotMini Quadruped Robot

"HUMAN DETECTED."

This is a short video released by Boston Dynamics to scare us all with the latest version of their SpotMini quadroped robot. It looks like something I'd expect to see chasing me in an apocalypse survival video game. Except it actually exists, so I guess I can expect to see it chasing me in real life soon, particularly if the government has anything to do with it. And the government ALWAYS has something to do with it, especially when it comes to scary robots, chemtrails, and mind control using the public water supply. "How's that tin-foil helmet, GW?" Itchy, I suspect the government was successful in transmitting some lice through.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Cimber, who agrees it's only a matter of time until these robotic demodogs are hunting us down in packs.