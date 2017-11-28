Coyote Peterson Takes A Sting From A Warrior Wasp

November 28, 2017

warrior-wasp-sting.jpg

Seen here encouraging kids to stay in school, this is a video of insect sting and bite fetishist Coyote Peterson (previously: his other three most painful stings) taking a sting from a warrior wasp. The warrior wasp is a level four (the highest) on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index Scale, and was described by developer of the scale entomologist Justin O. Schmidt as "Torture. You are chained in the flow of an active volcano. Why did I start this list?" Haha, I'll tell you why you started that list -- so other perverts like this Coyote Peterson know which stinging insects they can use to get their rocks off. You can't even act like he's not enjoying it, the pain is all a show. Besides, why keep doing something over and over again if you don't enjoy it? "Why do we all go to work in the morning?" Dammit, were you on the debate team?

Keep going for the video, but skip to 14:20 (seriously, 14:20?) for the sting.

Thanks to Kyle and n0entity, who agrees a real hero would get stabbed in the heart by a stingray.

  • Deksam

    Has he done the Asian Giant Hornet yet?
    I doubt it would be as painful as the Bullet Ant, but still worth a watch.

  • Munihausen

    Great stuff, though the result is not surprising. Synoeca septentrionalis as a "4" or "4+" showed up on one sting index (not Schmidt's), and looking at the footnote it appears to have been based on rumor. Still wouldn't want to run into that nest, though.

  • steve holt

    When I was a lad, my father told me tv would eventually devolve into people eating dog shit/similar horrors for $100, or free fame.

    God bless you poppy.

  • steve holt

    Up next on The Discovery Channel: Coyote Peterson sticks his penis into a roaring industrial turbine.
    For Science.

  • Meh

    Go to like 14:50 for action.

  • JamesHaswell

    Next: Childbirth?

  • Dao

    I'd like to see him get stung by a crocodile.

  • Bling Nye

    I was thinking a rhino. But yeah.

  • Talon184

    I love how he's in his full jungle explorer outfit, but you just know he's actually in somebody's backyard or something. I keep waiting for a labradoodle to go walking by in the background.

  • Munihausen

    His reaction to being stung by the tarantula hawk was probably his most comical one. No one doubts that it hurts, but Jesus, get it together.

  • Jenness

    Right?!? LOL *gives you a star* And the labradoodle pisses on his leg as he's stung hahahah

  • qcp

    This guy is a total pantload.

  • Steve Irwin > Coyote Peterson, by about an infinity.

  • The_Wretched

    Coyote can take the Steve Irwin challenge and try a sting ray.

