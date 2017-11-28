Coyote Peterson Takes A Sting From A Warrior Wasp

Seen here encouraging kids to stay in school, this is a video of insect sting and bite fetishist Coyote Peterson (previously: his other three most painful stings) taking a sting from a warrior wasp. The warrior wasp is a level four (the highest) on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index Scale, and was described by developer of the scale entomologist Justin O. Schmidt as "Torture. You are chained in the flow of an active volcano. Why did I start this list?" Haha, I'll tell you why you started that list -- so other perverts like this Coyote Peterson know which stinging insects they can use to get their rocks off. You can't even act like he's not enjoying it, the pain is all a show. Besides, why keep doing something over and over again if you don't enjoy it? "Why do we all go to work in the morning?" Dammit, were you on the debate team?

Keep going for the video, but skip to 14:20 (seriously, 14:20?) for the sting.

