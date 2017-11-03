Colin Furze Repeatedly Destroys Washing Machine With Explosives, Repairs, Destroys Again

This is a video of mad scientist Colin Furze and a friend destroying a washing machine with fireworks, bricks, and "practically dynamite", then repeatedly repairing the machine and destroying it all over again. After it finally dies its last death, they blow up a dishwasher for good measure. It's basically exactly what I want to do this weekend, it just sucks because I know that no matter how much fun as I have, my parents are still going to yell and ground me when they get home from vacation and want to do laundry and dishes. Whatever happened to wanting to see me happy?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees now they just to add somebody just needs to add some CG googly eyes and make this video a 10.