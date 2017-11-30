Colin Furze Built A Replica Of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer Spacecraft

November 30, 2017

colin-furzes-tie-silencer.jpg

This is a video of Colin Furze showing off the full-steel replica he built of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer spacecraft. He built the ship by scaling everything up from a toy that he bought and says it's actual size, although his measures 46-feet long, 23-feet wide, and-14 feet high, and the Star Wars wiki says Kylo Ren's is 57-feet long, 25-feet wide and 12.5-feet tall, so I suspect there's a little discrepancy between the dimensions of the toy and Kylo's actual ship. He also shows off the very impressive and fully mobile BB-9E droid that fan and robotics expert James Bruton built, and explains how it works. Great job, guys, and let me know if you need any help next time -- I'm a great project manager. "You just drink beer and yell at people." I was a born leader.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cynthia and mouse, who are waiting for the inevitable full-scale Star Destroyer.

