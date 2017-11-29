Close Calls: Australian TV Host Almost Takes A Rocket To The Face During Coke And Liquid Nitrogen Experiment

This is a video from Australian talk show Studio 10 of a man (whose scientific credentials I seriously question) and a couple of the female hosts launching bottles of Coke with liquid nitrogen. Absolutely nothing about the way they're conducting these experiments looks safe, and one host almost takes a Coke bottle rocket straight to the face. Thankfully, it missed and she survived to live another day on the continent where absolutely everything can and will kill you.

Keep going for the whole video, I thought the severed tree branch falling was a nice touch.

Thanks to Nicholas, who wants somebody to do the same thing with a realistic test dummy to see just what kind of damage it could have done. Youtubers, get on this.