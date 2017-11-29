Close Calls: Australian TV Host Almost Takes A Rocket To The Face During Coke And Liquid Nitrogen Experiment

November 29, 2017

This is a video from Australian talk show Studio 10 of a man (whose scientific credentials I seriously question) and a couple of the female hosts launching bottles of Coke with liquid nitrogen. Absolutely nothing about the way they're conducting these experiments looks safe, and one host almost takes a Coke bottle rocket straight to the face. Thankfully, it missed and she survived to live another day on the continent where absolutely everything can and will kill you.

Keep going for the whole video, I thought the severed tree branch falling was a nice touch.

Thanks to Nicholas, who wants somebody to do the same thing with a realistic test dummy to see just what kind of damage it could have done. Youtubers, get on this.

  • Justin Edwards

    NOBODY FOLLOWED LAB GUIDELINES

  • The_Wretched

    Protip - wear face protection when doing explosive stuff.
    Protip - wear protective gear when dealing with liquid nitrogen.

    Protip - don't wear high heels when you pretend to do science.

  • Kurt Brayford

    this may breach our firearms laws,if ya like the laws well stick to em ya muppets.

  • Jenness

    Because wearing tight dresses and shaky sky high heels is proper safety gear. I'm amazed they weren't in bikinis with big pink lab glasses on made out of actual bubble gum but that's only shows Matt Lauer producers *rimshot*

  • Dao

    The last few words made me chuckle, and then feel sad.

  • Jenness

    Don't worry his net worth is like $85 million. He'll be back terrorizing kids of friends who decide "I'll intern and be a journalist one day!" with stars in their eyes until he locks the door behind them and snuffs out that light of hope forever in less than 3 years I wager. Not like you'll know - they'll be too ashamed to tell anyone and after all their Aunt Ida warned them about the big city and they didn't listen to her or take that job in town either. He got away with it for 20 years because that industry doesn't really care and his comeback will be a ratings bonanza! "A 'humbled' Lauer returns to earn our trust!" I can see it now.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh shit! the rocket blast was so loud it destroyed the audio of the entire clip.

    What in the fuck were they saying?

    Also, this reminds me of a kid who was playing with a high pressure water rocket and went blind because the rocket exhaust pointed toward his face.

  • Jenness

    That's horrible! :( Poor kid!!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Horrible is a hobby of mine.

  • Doog

    If everything had gone perfectly how was this supposed to work?

  • Bling Nye

    Multiple fatalities I assume.

  • Meh

    Sorry to say it but i'm disappointed. I had much rather seen the bottom go through her face completely.

  • Jamie

    Is this why there aren't many women working in science ;)

  • Siege

    No this is why you don't get a talk show host instead of someone who knows what they're doing. A little bit more to the right and she wouldn't even be able to play one on tv.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i have a PhD in diet coke and mentos

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    Lucky they can laugh about it. Damn thing would have decapitated her.

  • Deksam

    Might as well go for soda, nobody hurts, nobody dies... ???

    I'd think I'd prefer, slander and lies...

  • Mark

    woot!
    A blast from my past. I loved that song...back in the day.

  • Dao

    Things like this make me proud to be an Aussie.

  • Bling Nye

    Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?
    You better run, you better take cover.

Read More: accidents, close calls, coke, dear god, doing science, having a terrible time, iffy, liquid nitrogen, meanwhile in australia, physics, questionable, rocket, rule one of everything: never point it at your face, woopsie, yeah just don't point it at the cameras and you should be fine
