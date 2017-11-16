Clever Girl: African Grey Parrot Instructs Amazon Echo To Turn All The Lights On

This is a short video of Petra the African Grey instructing an Amazon Echo to turn all the lights on in a room. She seems pretty pleased with herself afterwards, then proceeds to recite what I can only assume is a conversation her owners recently had. I think something about saying you're sorry? Should we be concerned?

Keep going for the video with actual audio. I'm not sure why I even made that gif.

Thanks to Diane K, who wants to know if parrot testimony can be used in court.