Classic: The Old Crashing Your ATV Baby Gender Reveal

Seen here revealing he probably shouldn't even be having children, a good ol' boy who's clearly found a new life in the suburbs crashes his ATV while simultaneously revealing the sex of his bun in the microwave. "Oven." Bun in the microwave oven. The answer? Blue. Obviously, that's either a sky or water baby. I assume they're hoping for a sky baby though so he can be closer to his dad when he leaves this earth, and Ricky Jr.'s mother can show him this video so he understands why his father is no longer with us. In the famous last words of a redneck I once met living in a wealthy Washington D.C. suburb: "You can take the good ol' boy out of the country, but you -- here, hold my beer."

Keep going for the video.

