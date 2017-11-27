Classic: The Ol' Transforming Cat Whiteboard Prank

November 27, 2017

cat-on-whiteboard-prank.jpg

This is a short video of a teacher erasing a picture of a cat that an unknown student drew on the whiteboard. SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: it morphs into a penis drawn with non-dry erase marker. Admittedly, that's a pretty solid prank, and if I'd witnessed it in school I would have dropped out that very same day because there's no way any teacher is teaching me anything more important than that, not in a million years.

Keep going for the video, but there are even more on Youtube because kids these days value a quality education.

Thanks to RNT Mike, who agrees the possibilities for transforming whiteboard drawing pranks are truly endless. But mostly penises for sure.

Car Is Determined To Not Be Outdone By Skateboarder's Massive Ollie Drop

Previous Story

Oh Hell No: Video Of Exterminator Cleaning Up A Giant, Active Hornet's Nest

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahahahahahhaa, cat, doodling, drawing things, good one!, i'm so proud right now i could cry if i wasn't so dehydrated they'd be crystals, kids these days, now that's a solid lesson plan, pranks, school, that brought me great joy, things that look like other things, video
Previous Post
Next Post