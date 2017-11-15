Chef Bakes Alien Facehugger For Thanksgiving

November 15, 2017

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-5.jpg

This is the unholy Thanksgiving alien facehugger baked by chef and creator of Necro-Nom-Nom-Nomicon horror-inspired recipes, Hellen Die (great name). The alien is made from a roasted chicken, snow crab legs, with a chicken sausage tail (previously: somebody else's Cthulhu inspired Thanksgiving monstrosity). She also baked a chestburster exploding out of a turkey (picture at the end). Very creative, Hellen. Also, hard to look at. When asked what she could bring over for my Thanksgiving potluck, I insisted just a nice bottle of wine would be sufficient.

Keep going for a bunch more shots including the chestburster. Recipe to bake your own Thanksgiving facehugger at Hellen's website (eatthedead.com) HERE.

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-1.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-6.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-7.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-8.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-3.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-4.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-9.jpg

alien-facehugger-thanksgiving-2.jpg

Thanks to Deb, who plans on baking an entire adult xenomorph for Thanksgiving. Hope you have a double oven.

