Chef Bakes Alien Facehugger For Thanksgiving

This is the unholy Thanksgiving alien facehugger baked by chef and creator of Necro-Nom-Nom-Nomicon horror-inspired recipes, Hellen Die (great name). The alien is made from a roasted chicken, snow crab legs, with a chicken sausage tail (previously: somebody else's Cthulhu inspired Thanksgiving monstrosity). She also baked a chestburster exploding out of a turkey (picture at the end). Very creative, Hellen. Also, hard to look at. When asked what she could bring over for my Thanksgiving potluck, I insisted just a nice bottle of wine would be sufficient.

Keep going for a bunch more shots including the chestburster. Recipe to bake your own Thanksgiving facehugger at Hellen's website (eatthedead.com) HERE.

Thanks to Deb, who plans on baking an entire adult xenomorph for Thanksgiving. Hope you have a double oven.