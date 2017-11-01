Cheater: Automated Robot Vs iPhone Rhythm Game

November 1, 2017

This is a video of an automated robot setting the high score on a game of 'Love Live! School Idol Festival', an oddly named iPhone rhythm game from (where else?) Japan. As you can see, it's performance was pretty flawless. As a matter of fact, it may have actually been flawless. Not unlike my complexion. "You look like Pizza The Hutt from Spaceballs." Those words hurt. Especially coming from you, mom.

Keep going for the video in breathtaking 240p.

Thanks to petey, who agrees if you build a robot just to beat 'Love Live! School Idol Festival' and impress your friends, you're probably a future mad scientist. Or a current mad scientist.

