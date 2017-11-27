Car Is Determined To Not Be Outdone By Skateboarder's Massive Ollie Drop

November 27, 2017

This is a short video of a skateboarder ollie dropping off a platform, quickly followed by an unmanned car that was allegedly lost by a tow truck driver, although the whole thing felt staged to me (the car rolling perfectly off the platform, the way the cameraman turns to catch the action, the tow truck showing up so quickly). The only thing that made me feel like it wasn't staged is that seems like a pretty nice car (Mazda3 hatchback?) to crash for an amateur skateboard video. But then again, isn't that what stolen cars are for? I usually just drive them into the woods and set them on fire but you can't use that against me in court because I already asked if you were a cop and you said no.

Thanks to Josie, who agrees they should have had somebody ollie off the platform onto the roof of the car right after it dropped. Now THAT would have been something.

  • "There's nobody in the car!"

    Narrator: "The skateboarding kids would go on to tell their grandchildren of the day when Old Kris Kringle had joined them in their holiday skating, and pulled off the sickest Ollie Drop they had ever seen.

    Merry Christmas!"

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    more fuel for the staged speculation: the tow truck that shows up can be seen waiting in the background when the kid is making the jump

  • Jenness

    Huh....yeahhhh Good eye Big dog!!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Either staged or that kid NEEDS to go into film-making industry as a naturally talented cameraman.

  • Meh

    Had he bounced the car faster, it would be ok right?

  • Steven Bradley

    There is also no plates on the car.

  • Doog

    Aaaand someone's getting fired.

