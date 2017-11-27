Car Is Determined To Not Be Outdone By Skateboarder's Massive Ollie Drop

This is a short video of a skateboarder ollie dropping off a platform, quickly followed by an unmanned car that was allegedly lost by a tow truck driver, although the whole thing felt staged to me (the car rolling perfectly off the platform, the way the cameraman turns to catch the action, the tow truck showing up so quickly). The only thing that made me feel like it wasn't staged is that seems like a pretty nice car (Mazda3 hatchback?) to crash for an amateur skateboard video. But then again, isn't that what stolen cars are for? I usually just drive them into the woods and set them on fire but you can't use that against me in court because I already asked if you were a cop and you said no.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Josie, who agrees they should have had somebody ollie off the platform onto the roof of the car right after it dropped. Now THAT would have been something.