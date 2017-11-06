Camp Kids Build Sweet Space Station Playhouse In The Middle Of The Woods

These are a bunch of shots of the Salvage Station No. 8 space play fort built by over ninety 10-18 year old Beam Camp campers with the help of artist Shing Yin Khor in the woods of New Hampshire. The kids used the skills they learned at camp to build the space station, including "scenic carpetnry and painting, interactive electronics, plaster casting and more." Man, I wish I had a sweet space station in the woods behind my house. I also wish there were woods behind my house. There aren't though, just a poorly lit parking lot people use to do the nasty after dark.

Salvage Station No. 8 is an immersive experiential installation that creates a sci-fi narrative of an abandoned space salvage station lost in the woods. Youth crafted finely-detailed props, including intergalactic specimens, faux space gear and an old-fashioned bulletin board for note-swapping among space travelers. Kids also incorporated storytelling and theater to present the otherworldly piece to the outside world.

Beam Camp is a program of Beam Center, a NYC nonprofit dedicated to youth development and learning through creation, collaboration, and educator professional development.

Admittedly, that is a sweet looking space station playhouse. Can you even imagine all the fun we could have in there? Playing space is easily one my top five favorite things to do along with eating, sleeping, falling asleep eating, and playing video games. I am a man of many diverse interests. "What else do you like?" That's it really.

