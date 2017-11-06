Camp Kids Build Sweet Space Station Playhouse In The Middle Of The Woods

November 6, 2017

camp-kids-space-station-1.jpg

These are a bunch of shots of the Salvage Station No. 8 space play fort built by over ninety 10-18 year old Beam Camp campers with the help of artist Shing Yin Khor in the woods of New Hampshire. The kids used the skills they learned at camp to build the space station, including "scenic carpetnry and painting, interactive electronics, plaster casting and more." Man, I wish I had a sweet space station in the woods behind my house. I also wish there were woods behind my house. There aren't though, just a poorly lit parking lot people use to do the nasty after dark.

Salvage Station No. 8 is an immersive experiential installation that creates a sci-fi narrative of an abandoned space salvage station lost in the woods. Youth crafted finely-detailed props, including intergalactic specimens, faux space gear and an old-fashioned bulletin board for note-swapping among space travelers. Kids also incorporated storytelling and theater to present the otherworldly piece to the outside world.


Beam Camp is a program of Beam Center, a NYC nonprofit dedicated to youth development and learning through creation, collaboration, and educator professional development.

Admittedly, that is a sweet looking space station playhouse. Can you even imagine all the fun we could have in there? Playing space is easily one my top five favorite things to do along with eating, sleeping, falling asleep eating, and playing video games. I am a man of many diverse interests. "What else do you like?" That's it really.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

camp-kids-space-station-2.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-3.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-4.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-5.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-6.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-7.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-8.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-9.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-10.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-11.jpg

camp-kids-space-station-12.jpg

Thanks to all the way at the bottom, who may or may not be the fruit in a yogurt cup.

  • "...built by Shing Yin Khor with help from over ninety 10-18 year old Beam Camp campers" - is probably more accurate.

    Just sayin.

  • Flattery will get you everywhere.

    https://img.memecdn.com/har...

  • Or "...designed by Shing Yin Khor, who also oversaw the ninety-plus 10-18 year old campers who built it..." going by the photos.

  • The_Wretched

    It's not illegal and unlicensed working of a minor if you do it at camp. Same rule as the one where you work kids to make belts and lanyards.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The induction into Boy Scouts "Order of the Arrow" involved the following:
    1) You get elected by your troopmates
    2) You get "tapped in" (i.e. big dudes try to break your collar bone in front of your parents and friends)
    3) You attend a weekend camp out (i.e. sleep outside, no tent, just what you carry) which is a lot of fun.
    4A) You spend that weekend working your ass off (slave labor) which is still pretty fun.
    4B) You spend that weekend eating only bare minimum but you get a feast at the end of your camp out.

    I don't see a problem teaching kids how to work. If you work hard when you're young you can take life easier later on, or so I've heard... I didn't work hard at a young age so I'm paying for it now.

  • The_Wretched

    Forced labor is still forced labor. I don't see a 'valuable hidden lesson' in it. Teach kids well and then let them lead the way.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It wasn't really forced. I mean, we all had realistic expectations. It was technically voluntary.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.
