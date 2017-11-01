British Weatherman Performs Headless Halloween Forecast

November 1, 2017

headless-weather-forecast.jpg

This is a video of British weatherchap Alex Deakin performing a headless forecast for Halloween night. How did they do that?! "Chroma key." Magic? "Green screen." MAGIC. My local weatherman didn't do anything special for Halloween except get the forecast completely wrong and say it wasn't going to rain when it did. Clearly he opted for tricks instead of treats. Weather prediction is all just guessing anyways. I remember one time growing up in Alabama the local weatherman said it was going to be clearest day of the year and he'd give anybody a dollar if they spotted a cloud in the sky. "How'd that go?" Tornados.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees the best Halloween forecast is a 100% chance of raining candy.

Magical Unicorn Wine Bottle Holder

Previous Story

A Back To The Future DeLorean Inspired Gullwing Door Volkswagen Bus

Next Story
  • WhiteEagle2

    I'm assuming they had one guy with a green face mask and the other guy with a green body mask?

  • Bling Nye

    No, he is literally holding his own head; as a weatherman he can also control the weather, not just tell us what it "might" be... his powers are nigh limitless.

    Plus, he is clearly broadcasting from another dimension where rain is red and purple, and the place names are slightly different.

    DO NOT DENY HIS POWERS! ACCORD HIM TRIBUTE!

  • Covering the weather is already not "news" and just meaningless filler anyways, so might as well have fun with it, right?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aaaaaand it's time for christmas, boo!, chroma key, green screen, halloween, having a great time, ooooh blood rain -- tell me more, rain, so that's what that looks like, spooky, sure why not, the headless weatherman, this is halloween this is halloween, video, weather
Previous Post
Next Post