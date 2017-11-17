Boston Dynamics' Latest ATLAS Humanoid Robot Can Do Backflips

November 17, 2017

Because a new and improved SpotMini human-hunting quadruped robot wasn't enough for us to not be thankful for this holiday season, here's a just-released video from Boston Dynamics of the latest version of their ATLAS humanoid robot doing a little light parkour, then finishing with a backflip. Admittedly, impressive. Just the technology though, the only backflip I'd like to see that robot do is into the deep end of an empty swimming pool. "Or a volcano." Yes! "Or into a vat of acid." Yeah! "Or right onto your naked lap." Yes! Wait what?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lana, MikeL, Cj, hairless and Closet Nerd, who all agree we can't have more than a year or two before the apocalypse.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    Btiches be flippin n shit.

  • Djangus Roundstone

    Just one step away from being 360 no scoped by a robot

  • Whelp, so long, fellow Humans. It's been a good run!

  • shashi

    thanks for all the fish?

  • MustacheHam

    I give the bot a 9/10.

  • Draco Basileus

    Kung Fu Kicks, here we come!

  • Ollie Williams

    The fluid movements are really amazing.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Must be one of those units from Robonia

  • shashi

    "Hmm not been on geekologie for a while."

    See gif of robot doing backflip

    ⊙▂⊙NOPE!!

  • Munihausen

    Awesome. But is it a....pleasure model?

  • PROTIP: Anything can be a "pleasure model" to those with a dream in their heart and stars in their eyes.

    #Namaste

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've always wanted to bang a gymnast. Can't say the thought of "robotic gymnast" ever crossed my mind.

  • I used to do gymnastics.
    https://68.media.tumblr.com...

  • Mark

    Only if you find certain parts of your anatomy being stomped on a pleasure.

