Beautiful Footage Of Planes Taking Off And Landing In Slow Motion

November 15, 2017

planes-in-slow-motion.jpg

This is some beautiful HD footage of planes taking off and landing in slow motion, shot at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden with a Canon EOS-1DX Mark II. Of course the planes aren't actually taking off and landing in slow motion, they did that at regular speed, it's just the footage that's slow motion. "Thanks for the clarification." You'd be surprised. It's amazing those giant metal birds can even fly, isn't it? It's even more amazing that some of them, like the one seen above, don't even wait to take off before releasing their chemtrails. "Not this again." The Illuminati grows bolder.

  • Doog

    The title should read, "Slow Motion Evidence Of Chemtrails Courtesy Of The Illuminati"

    Except that no, no it shouldn't.

    Seriously though this is way cooler than I originally thought watching slow motion airplanes would be.

  • Alf in pog form

    so beautiful...this made me fly....

  • steve holt

    not my proudest fap.

  • DeksamTorrac

    LOTR...

