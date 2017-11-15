Beautiful Footage Of Planes Taking Off And Landing In Slow Motion

This is some beautiful HD footage of planes taking off and landing in slow motion, shot at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden with a Canon EOS-1DX Mark II. Of course the planes aren't actually taking off and landing in slow motion, they did that at regular speed, it's just the footage that's slow motion. "Thanks for the clarification." You'd be surprised. It's amazing those giant metal birds can even fly, isn't it? It's even more amazing that some of them, like the one seen above, don't even wait to take off before releasing their chemtrails. "Not this again." The Illuminati grows bolder.

Keep going for the video.

