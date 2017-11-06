Beautiful Chimera Cat Has Half Black Face With Blue Eye, Half Orange Face With Gold Eye

These are several shots of Quimera, a beautiful chimera (links to Wikipedia in case you feel like learning about genetics) longhaired tortoiseshell cat whose face is almost perfectly divided into two halves (previously: Venus, a similar chimera cat). Beautiful, isn't she? That blue eye looks like some sort of precious stone. It's not though, it's a cat eyeball. Still, no word what its butt looks like, and I'm thankful for that.

Keep going for more, and you can follow Quimera on Instagram HERE in case you want to make this a daily thing.

