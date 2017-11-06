Beautiful Chimera Cat Has Half Black Face With Blue Eye, Half Orange Face With Gold Eye

November 6, 2017

chimera-cat-1.jpg

These are several shots of Quimera, a beautiful chimera (links to Wikipedia in case you feel like learning about genetics) longhaired tortoiseshell cat whose face is almost perfectly divided into two halves (previously: Venus, a similar chimera cat). Beautiful, isn't she? That blue eye looks like some sort of precious stone. It's not though, it's a cat eyeball. Still, no word what its butt looks like, and I'm thankful for that.

Keep going for more, and you can follow Quimera on Instagram HERE in case you want to make this a daily thing.

chimera-cat-2.jpg

chimera-cat-3.jpg

chimera-cat-5.jpg

chimera-cat-6.jpg

chimera-cat-4.jpg

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees there's nothing like falling asleep with a cat kneading your belly.

Camp Kids Build Sweet Space Station Playhouse In The Middle Of The Woods

Previous Story

Students Produce Music Video About Genetics To Get Grades Curved

Next Story
  • D3Fd0ck

    I want one of these fucking heterochomia cats. Nothing local "for sale". It pisses me off.

  • Munihausen

    That is one hot pussy. What?

  • Dao

    My cat is one-half bright red. THE INNER HALF. Ohhhhh LOLOLOLOL I don't have a cat.

  • The Magnificent Newtboy

    Not anymore anyway...

  • Looks decidedly less evil with a blue eye instead of a green one, like that other cat.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    This is low budget. It's just the cat head? I want the whole cat painted half and half!

  • Draco Basileus

    If this isn't a sign that Mother Nature is into witchcraft, then I don't know what it is.

  • Geekologie

    I thought her 'I HEART WITCHCRAFT' shirt was a dead giveaway

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beautiful, cat, colorful, cool, freaky deaky, genetics, here kitty kitty, meow, mother nature, neato, pets, pretty, so that's what that looks like, somebody get this cat some fancy feast stat she deserves it, what a little angel!, who's a pretty kitty?! you're a pretty kitty!, wow
Previous Post
Next Post