Barb From Stranger Things Gets The LEGO Treatment

Seen here ruminating on her failure to shotgun a beer without stabbing herself, LEGO Barb from Stranger Things sits on Steve Harrington's diving board and unknowingly waits to be abducted into the Upside Down. Poor Barb. So -- how about that season two finale, huh? Don't say anything I haven't actually seen it yet I was just trying to act cool like I can actually binge watch something longer than twelve minutes without falling asleep and pooping myself in a nightmare. "Um, what?" We all have our demons.

Keep going for a shot from the show for reference. Oh, by the way, some actual info from builder Ochre Jelly: "My latest LEGO creation. The pool effect was created using rare transparent baseplace pieces, covered in transparent blue tiles, and lit from below using the flashlight from my smartphone!"

