Barb From Stranger Things Gets The LEGO Treatment

November 8, 2017

lego-barb-1.jpg

Seen here ruminating on her failure to shotgun a beer without stabbing herself, LEGO Barb from Stranger Things sits on Steve Harrington's diving board and unknowingly waits to be abducted into the Upside Down. Poor Barb. So -- how about that season two finale, huh? Don't say anything I haven't actually seen it yet I was just trying to act cool like I can actually binge watch something longer than twelve minutes without falling asleep and pooping myself in a nightmare. "Um, what?" We all have our demons.

Keep going for a shot from the show for reference. Oh, by the way, some actual info from builder Ochre Jelly: "My latest LEGO creation. The pool effect was created using rare transparent baseplace pieces, covered in transparent blue tiles, and lit from below using the flashlight from my smartphone!"

lego-barb-2.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees this is why you should always have adult supervision around the pool.

Real Products That Exist: A Smartphone Connected Fork With Noise Canceling Sounds To Mask The Sound of Soup Slurping

Previous Story

Two Canadians Capture SUV Driving Down Snowy Highway Riding On Front Wheel Rim

Next Story

  • Get you a girl that's a Barb in the streets but a Nancy in the sheets.

  • Holy crap! Never mind, I'll take a Barb in the streets and the actress that plays Barb in the sheets!
    https://i2-prod.mirror.co.u...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've learned that anyone in Hollywood is too crazy and stupid to understand how reality works. Chances are young actresses have been molested by weirdos and then threatened into silence. You don't want none of that.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, barb didn't deserve that, binge watching things, characters, good job, i didn't know jonathan and nancy date in real life!, lego, modular, netflix, plastic, poor barb, rest in peace, rip, shows, stranger things, sure why not, things that look like other things, watching things
Previous Post
Next Post