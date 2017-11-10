Backyard Firework Show Turns Extra Exciting

November 10, 2017

SEIZURE WARNING: Lots of strobe effect. I'm not even sure if I'm gonna be okay and I live for flashing lights.

This is some home security camera footage of a backyard firework show that turns extra exhilarating when one of the fireworks falls over and starts shooting directly at the spectators. Now I'm not saying I willed that to happen with my mind, but I did. I can manifest my telekinesis even through Youtube videos. Wanna apply to be in my superhero crew? "Yes." What's your power? "I can make people poop their pants telepathically." Prove it and make-- oh -- OH! Damn, you're good. I was actually going to suggest my coworker Greg, but application accepted.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shane, who agrees the danger is half the fun, and that goes for pretty much anything.

