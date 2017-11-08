This is the officially licensed Back To The Future Mr. Fusion USB car charger designed and sold by ThinkGeek. It costs $40 (damn!), plugs into a standard 12V power adapter (unfortunately it doesn't run on banana peels and Miller High Life), and has two 2.1-Amp charging ports. Plus it sits in your cup holder and looks like the Mr. Fusion home energy reactor Doc Brown installed on the back of the time-traveling DeLorean in Back To The Future II. Except, you know, that Mr. Fusion was mounted outside on the rear of the car and not in a cup holder. Which is why I just ran some wire and hot glued mine where it belongs. Now if you'll excuse me, this Find My Phone app indicates my phone is somewhere around mile marker 126 on the highway. "Frogger time." You know it!

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees for $40 it should at least play some Doc Brown soundbites when you plug something in.