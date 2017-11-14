Awww: Baby Drops Everything And Crawls For The TV As Soon As Jeopardy Theme Starts

November 14, 2017

baby-loves-jeopardy.jpg

In honor of Jeopardy's 2017 Tournament Of Champions, this is a short and sweet video of Youtuber Daelric's 13-month old son, who drops everything and starts crawling to the television like a bat out of hell as soon as he hears Jeopardy starting. That is a well trained baby. No word if they can also trick him into the bath tub with the theme. The kid clearly loves the show. You think he'll grow up to be the next Ken Jennings or Austin Rogers? Maybe. I grew up watching Jeopardy every night, and look at where it got me. "Playing bar trivia every Tuesday and Friday to win free mozzarella sticks and beer?" And Thursdays and Sundays.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca, who agrees you never know when a wealth of trivia knowledge is going to come in handy. Unless you're playing bar trivia or Jeopardy, then it definitely will.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This exceeds my daily threshold of adorable but also I have some questions about the layout of that house. Mainly... dafuq? Like, are they in an actual kitchen? And the kitchen has a bar to the... living room? Where does one put a dining room table? Or is this a duplex and that living room used to be the dining? I just don't get it.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    At 0:20 you can see the dining room and table (taken over by baby stuff), the wall was kept open so that whoever is making dinner can watch TV and the rest of the family in the living room. It looks like any other two story house in the middle of town. Simple enough.

  • All I know is it looks bigger than my entire house.

  • SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO cute!

    Babies are awesome.

  • Babies are cute. Awesome may be a bit far.
    They freak me out.
    I have absolutely no maternal instincts.
    Amazing to think I used to babysit.

  • Meh

    So clumsy, so inefficient. How do parents do it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Do what? Make babies? Do you really want to know? When a mommy and daddy either love each other or sometimes just decide protection isn't important then... you know what, ask your parents.

