Awww: Baby Drops Everything And Crawls For The TV As Soon As Jeopardy Theme Starts

In honor of Jeopardy's 2017 Tournament Of Champions, this is a short and sweet video of Youtuber Daelric's 13-month old son, who drops everything and starts crawling to the television like a bat out of hell as soon as he hears Jeopardy starting. That is a well trained baby. No word if they can also trick him into the bath tub with the theme. The kid clearly loves the show. You think he'll grow up to be the next Ken Jennings or Austin Rogers? Maybe. I grew up watching Jeopardy every night, and look at where it got me. "Playing bar trivia every Tuesday and Friday to win free mozzarella sticks and beer?" And Thursdays and Sundays.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca, who agrees you never know when a wealth of trivia knowledge is going to come in handy. Unless you're playing bar trivia or Jeopardy, then it definitely will.