Archipods: Spherical Outdoor Office Domes

These are Archipod domes, spherical outdoor mini-buildings that can be used as an office, studio, or masturbation chamber. They come in two sizes: the original Archipod, which has a 9'6" diameter internally at its widest point and is 8'3" to the top of dome (suitable for a single user and desk), and the Bigger Pod, that has a 12'6" diameter internally at its widest point and is 8'5" to the top of dome, and can accommodate up to three users (aka a ménage à trois). They come in a variety of exteriors and finishes, but you have to contact the company for pricing, which means they're going to be shockingly expensive. Still, I want one modeled after Darth Vader's meditation chamber as seen in The Empire Strikes Back. How sweet would that be? "Super sweet, especially if it opens like a cracked egg like his does." Whoa there, now let's not get too crazy. Just kidding I was thinking the exact same thing. Up high! Down low. Too slow! "But I got you." Holy shit I can't feel my arms.

Keep going for several more shots.

