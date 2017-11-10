Archipods: Spherical Outdoor Office Domes

November 10, 2017

office-domes-1.jpg

These are Archipod domes, spherical outdoor mini-buildings that can be used as an office, studio, or masturbation chamber. They come in two sizes: the original Archipod, which has a 9'6" diameter internally at its widest point and is 8'3" to the top of dome (suitable for a single user and desk), and the Bigger Pod, that has a 12'6" diameter internally at its widest point and is 8'5" to the top of dome, and can accommodate up to three users (aka a ménage à trois). They come in a variety of exteriors and finishes, but you have to contact the company for pricing, which means they're going to be shockingly expensive. Still, I want one modeled after Darth Vader's meditation chamber as seen in The Empire Strikes Back. How sweet would that be? "Super sweet, especially if it opens like a cracked egg like his does." Whoa there, now let's not get too crazy. Just kidding I was thinking the exact same thing. Up high! Down low. Too slow! "But I got you." Holy shit I can't feel my arms.

Keep going for several more shots.

office-domes-2.jpg

office-domes-5.jpg

office-domes-6.jpg

office-domes-7.jpg

office-domes-3.jpg

office-domes-4.jpg

Thanks to Dubb, who remembers a time when a rickety toolshed was enough for a person.

A $100,000 Louis Vuitton Leather Bag Covered Toilet

Previous Story

GoPro Camera Versus 1,100-Degree Lava Flow

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, clubhouse, different strokes for different folks, fortress of solitude, garden, hanging out, if you need me i'll be in my pod don't need me though that's the whole purpose of me going to my pod, office, peace and quiet, shapes, sphere, sure why not, yard
Previous Post
Next Post