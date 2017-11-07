Apple Reveals Most Used Emojis In The United States

This is a graph presenting the most used emojis for English speaking iOS and Mac users in the United States. The runaway winner? "Face with tears of joy." That's crazy because I never use that emoji. It's not even in my list of frequently used. I guess my friends don't send me enough hilarious memes. Or maybe I just respond to every single message with the eye roll and wastebasket emojis. "He does, and it isn't polite." You sent me a text chain-letter, grandma.

