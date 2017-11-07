Apple Reveals Most Used Emojis In The United States

November 7, 2017

most-used-emojis.jpg

This is a graph presenting the most used emojis for English speaking iOS and Mac users in the United States. The runaway winner? "Face with tears of joy." That's crazy because I never use that emoji. It's not even in my list of frequently used. I guess my friends don't send me enough hilarious memes. Or maybe I just respond to every single message with the eye roll and wastebasket emojis. "He does, and it isn't polite." You sent me a text chain-letter, grandma.

Thanks to David D, who agrees the red ogre face emoji is another solid blanket response.

  • Daniel Silva

    That's weird. How would they know how many times we're using emojis in our private messages? 🤔

  • Experienced Trolls know the laughing emoji is internet kryptonite!

  • Bling Nye

    Man, someone should make a movie about emojis, I bet that'd be huge.

    Oh wait.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've used like... no emojis ever at all.

  • MustacheHam

    Same here, usually just types "lol" or "lmao". Not much of an emoji user though.

    I find myself using the 2nd one most often. ♥

