Apple Reveals Most Used Emojis In The United States
This is a graph presenting the most used emojis for English speaking iOS and Mac users in the United States. The runaway winner? "Face with tears of joy." That's crazy because I never use that emoji. It's not even in my list of frequently used. I guess my friends don't send me enough hilarious memes. Or maybe I just respond to every single message with the eye roll and wastebasket emojis. "He does, and it isn't polite." You sent me a text chain-letter, grandma.
Thanks to David D, who agrees the red ogre face emoji is another solid blanket response.
-
Daniel Silva
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Bling Nye
-
GeneralDisorder
-
MustacheHam
Read More: apparently sending somebody the knife over and over can be perceived as a threat (who knew?), apple, charts and graphs, communication, emoji, hmm, interesting, is everything really that funny?, learning by look, little faces, little pictures of things, mac, omg brb dying lol, so this is where we're at now, stop i can't breathe you're too funny, texting, what a time to be alive