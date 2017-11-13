Anthropomorphic Coin Box Explodes When You Put A Coin In Its Mouth

This is a short video of Youtuber BlueHands (nice try but I can tell those are gloves) demonstrating the exploding cardboard coin box he built. When you put a coin in its mouth, it explodes, revealing its guts inside. This has got to be one of the least practical banks to save money that I have ever seen. Or -- OR -- maybe it's just here to remind us that life is short so why bother saving, you should just spend all your money as soon as you get it. "That's bad advice." Hey can I borrow a couple bucks for lunch?

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to BoD, who agrees there's nothing more sad/rewarding than smashing a full ceramic piggy bank open on the floor of a Las Vegas hotel room.