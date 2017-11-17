All The Stranger Things Season 2 Episodes Reimagined As Vintage Paperback Horror Book Covers

Note: Larger version HERE.

These are all the Stranger Things season two episodes reimagined as vintage paperback horror book covers by Brazilian artist Butcher Billy. As far as things like this go, I feel like this was well executed. Maybe you disagree. I doubt it though, you and I have a connection. I bet we could finish each other's sentences all day long if we wanted to, but we don't want to because that would get annoying quick and next thing you know we're trying to beat the shit out of each other-- "On the sidewalk in front of a Burger King." That's it, COME AT ME.

Thanks to Dapper Don, who's convinced Burger King and Dairy Queen once had a thing and spawned Jack In The Box.