All The Stranger Things Season 2 Episodes Reimagined As Vintage Paperback Horror Book Covers

November 17, 2017

stranger-things-2-books-640.jpg

Note: Larger version HERE.

These are all the Stranger Things season two episodes reimagined as vintage paperback horror book covers by Brazilian artist Butcher Billy. As far as things like this go, I feel like this was well executed. Maybe you disagree. I doubt it though, you and I have a connection. I bet we could finish each other's sentences all day long if we wanted to, but we don't want to because that would get annoying quick and next thing you know we're trying to beat the shit out of each other-- "On the sidewalk in front of a Burger King." That's it, COME AT ME.

Thanks to Dapper Don, who's convinced Burger King and Dairy Queen once had a thing and spawned Jack In The Box.

Saleswomen Quickly Demonstrate A Thousand Different Ways To Wear A Magical Scarf

Previous Story

Meteor Over Finland Briefly Turns Night Into Day

Next Story
  • Wiley

    These are brilliant in design and execution. And obvious props to the show as well for giving these pieces their foundation to begin with.

    So hard to pick my favorite. But rainbow sunflower 450 is hitting kinda hard...

  • Bubbubsky

    Those are better than the season itself turned out to be.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    But there were only 8 episodes of Stranger Things 2, and 1 teaser for some X-Men/Stranger Things crossover spin-off thing.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: books, characters, episodes, graphic design, netflix, paperback, read a book, reimagining things, shows, stranger things, sure why not, things that look like other things, wait so i have to wait a whole year for more? i thought this was supposed to be the future
Previous Post
Next Post