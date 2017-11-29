A Star Wars Captain Phasma Inspired Nissan Maxima
This is the Captain Phasma inspired Nissan Maxima built to advertise Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Nissan vehicles. As you can see, it's shiny chrome looking, the front grill resembles Captain Phasma's mask, and the roof her cape with red accent. Would I drive it? Yes, and probably off a bridge into a creek so I could try to collect the insurance money for a one-of-a-kind car. I can see it now: *CRASH!!* Heck yeah, I'm about to be rich. "Jesus, you don't own it, this was just a media event!" *kicks door open, runs* I've got priors!
Keep going for a couple more shots and a video.
Thanks to Garmaza, who's holding out for the inevitable Kylo Ren GT-R.
