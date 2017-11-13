A Photographic Series Of Bunnies And Their Kitten Doppelgängers

This is a series of photos by English animal photographer Mark Taylor starring cuddly bunnies and their near-identical kitten doppelgängers. This just -- uh-oh *begins shaking, smoke pours out ears* ERROR, ERROR: 2 CUTE 2 COMPUTE.

Mark Taylor, from Surrey, England, and his assistants have scoured the U.K. to bring together carbon-copy rabbits and cats.

Sharing details such as fur and eye color, seating positions, startled expressions, and even matching markings on their noses, the cute animals look as if they came from the same litter.

They do look like they came from the same litter, don't they? Except they didn't, because rabbits and cats can't breed. Same goes for a Barbie doll and a vintage Transformer toy, no matter how much they love each other and want to start a family.

Thanks to Ehrin, who was literally yelling at me after being overwhelmed with cuteness.