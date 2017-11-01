A Back To The Future DeLorean Inspired Gullwing Door Volkswagen Bus

This is the time-traveling DeLorean inspired 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 bus that was modified with gullwing front doors, a flux capacitor, and time-traveling instrumentation in the dash. It also has a flatscreen in the back. It's available for sale if you're interested and have $98,000 -- or you can just look at these pictures and think to yourself, "Well that's nice," and move on with your life. Besides, I doubt the van's 1.5-liter flat four motor is capable of doing the 88MPH needed to time travel driving anywhere but off a cliff.

Keep going for shots from all around and inside.

Thanks to Time, who I never seem to have enough of.