A $100,000 Louis Vuitton Leather Bag Covered Toilet

This is the Louis Vuitton toilet crafted by artist Illma Gore by carefully cutting up 24 individual $2,000 Louis Vuitton bags and adhering the leather to an existing toilet. It was created to promote Tradesy, "an online fashion marketplace where people can buy and resell their premium belongings," where it's available for sale for $100,000. For reference, that's $99,485 more than the toilet I just found on Amazon that can allegedly flush a whole four pound ham.

On meddling with the extravagant brand, Gore said, "I personally love the idea of what it felt like to cut up a $2000 bag. And the urge to destroy is just the same as a creative urge. And when Tradesy came to me with this idea of, you know, hey would you want to make art pieces, I mean I couldn't say no to that."

Honestly, the craftsmanship looks a little weak to me. I feel like for $100,000 those leather straps should all connect seamlessly. But what do I know? I'm just a man who relieves himself in the kitchen trashcan when he's binge-watching shows because it's closer than the bathroom and I can still hear the show and don't have to hit pause. "Jesus, you really need to reevaluate your life." My therapist said the same thing! Right before, "And I'm sorry, but I can't treat you anymore."

Keep going for a video tour of the toilet.

