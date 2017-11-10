A $100,000 Louis Vuitton Leather Bag Covered Toilet

November 10, 2017

louis-vuitton-leather-toilet.jpg

This is the Louis Vuitton toilet crafted by artist Illma Gore by carefully cutting up 24 individual $2,000 Louis Vuitton bags and adhering the leather to an existing toilet. It was created to promote Tradesy, "an online fashion marketplace where people can buy and resell their premium belongings," where it's available for sale for $100,000. For reference, that's $99,485 more than the toilet I just found on Amazon that can allegedly flush a whole four pound ham.

On meddling with the extravagant brand, Gore said, "I personally love the idea of what it felt like to cut up a $2000 bag. And the urge to destroy is just the same as a creative urge. And when Tradesy came to me with this idea of, you know, hey would you want to make art pieces, I mean I couldn't say no to that."

Honestly, the craftsmanship looks a little weak to me. I feel like for $100,000 those leather straps should all connect seamlessly. But what do I know? I'm just a man who relieves himself in the kitchen trashcan when he's binge-watching shows because it's closer than the bathroom and I can still hear the show and don't have to hit pause. "Jesus, you really need to reevaluate your life." My therapist said the same thing! Right before, "And I'm sorry, but I can't treat you anymore."

Keep going for a video tour of the toilet.

Thanks to v, who agrees there's no way you could keep that thing sanitary.

Selling Like Hotcakes: The Purple Dinosaur Hoodie Dustin Wore In Stranger Things

Previous Story

Archipods: Spherical Outdoor Office Domes

Next Story
  • AGirlNamedMichael

    Disgusting, unsanitary, and UGLY

  • Andyman7714

    I would pee all over that.

  • steve holt

    Agreed GW. Super shitty craftsmanship.

  • AGirlNamedMichael

    Iswydt

  • sizzlepants

    For when you can't decide if you want to be shitty or pretentious.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: brands, but why?, damn rich people, expensive, goodbye earth, leather, luxury, luxury brands, nope, pass, real things that exist, so $48000 in leather and $52000 for the craftsmanship? that looks like a ripoff, that's too much, this is why god and the aliens hate us, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post