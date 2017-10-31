You've Got To Be Kidding Me: A $1,000 Woven Leather Trashcan

October 31, 2017

1000-dollar-trashcan-1.jpg

Because your trash demands the absolute best, this is the Intrecciato Nappa Waste Paper Basket crafted and sold by Bottega Veneta. It comes in black and brown, costs a thousand bucks, and holds your trash until your maid/manservant comes to empty it. It's perfect for the person who has absolutely everything else in the world and still has money left over. Although, if you are that person and really are considering a $1,000 trashcan, I want you to take a good hard look at yourself in the mirror, then hand all your money over to the man standing behind you with a samurai sword, which, God willing, should be me provided I didn't mix up your address. Also, if you really do have this much money to spend on a trashcan, you also have the money to just pay someone to pick up your trash wherever you throw it.

Keep going for a shot of the brown one, which, admittedly, I do like better, although I'm still holding out for a grey one to match the stone floor in my castle.

1000-dollar-trashcan-2.jpg

Thanks to v, who agrees you can't take $1,000 leather trashcans to heaven with you when you die. Hell, yes, but the devil will crap in it and flog you with his tail.

Pokémon Pikachu Coin Grabbing Piggy Bank

Previous Story

What The Hell Is That?: A Ferris Wheel/Water Slide Hybrid

Next Story

  • DUUUUUUUUUMB.

  • Draco Basileus

    if you're going to throw your money away, you might has well throw it into the form of a trashcan.

  • Bling Nye

    I prefer to burn it. Gotta light my Gurkha Black Dragons somehow.

  • Rotbelcher

    If I had a life or death choice between buying this trash can or a brand new iPhone X, i'd go with the trash can so my family can deposit the brain matter in it that splattered all over the place when I killed myself with a shotgun.

  • Geekologie

    Rotbelcher has very strong feelings about this

  • Bling Nye

    Pftt. Get back to me when it's studded with gemstones, this shit's for plebs.

  • Jenness

    I agree - I mean for 1000 dollars it's not even made out of silver or some other semi-precious metal? I spit on it. Did anyone die having to weave this? Then meh

  • GeneralDisorder

    The cow that the leather came from died to make it but that's not all that interesting.

  • Meh

    Hate it, hate the companies that make shit like this but above all i despise anyone who buys it.

  • Kim Nigel Heywood

    Looks great until your kids drop their slurpees and ice cream in it. Then stop reflect and reflect some more.

  • Geekologie

    Kim gets it

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: damn rich people, expensive, i'm coming lord!, leather, make it stop, my trashcan works just fine and it's not even a trashcan just an old printer paper box, no, nobody needs that, nope, real products that exist, so this is why the world is going to shit, there's no need for that, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post