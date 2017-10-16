Wow: Woman Spends A Minute And A Half Trying To Park In A Spot She Just Needed To Pull Into

October 16, 2017

car-parking-struggle.jpg

This is some security camera footage of a woman in a subcompact car trying to park it on the side of the street and failing time and time again. All she needed to do was just pull in, it's not even a proper parallel parking situation. Eventually the car in front of the car she's trying to park behind leaves, and she decides maybe that spot will be easier and goes for it instead. Or, who knows, maybe she's just playing a really serious game of the curb is lava.

Keep going for the video while I try to pretend I didn't fail my driving test three times and have to wait six months to take it again and only passed that time with one point above failing. Also if somebody could speed this video up and add the Benny Hill music that would be great.

Thanks to MB, who drifts into every parking spot like you're supposed to.

So That's What That Looks Like: Dropping A 1,300 Pound Pumpkin 40 Feet Onto A Car

Previous Story

59-Year Old Dying Chimp Reacts To Old Friend And Caretaker

Next Story
  • whacko

    It is really frustrating. Like, even if you aren't the world's best driver it SHOULD be blatantly obvious that if you keep the wheel turned to the same direction that your car is just gonna go back and forth in the same space when you drive and then reverse.

  • Brock

    She should have listened to George.
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Talon184

    I can see the Geometric computations grinding through her skull...

    "Let's see, the hypotenuse of the angle of front of the car is the inverse of the reciprocal of transversal AB squared...so if I turn my wheel like this and sacrifice a chicken under a full moon, then my car should just about......wait, is that another spot up there? Fuck it...!"

  • Mark

    lol

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Wait, in which country do they drive on the right side of the street *and* the right side of the car?? I smell a Russian disinformation campaign behind this.

  • Wilf Smith

    Definitely UK. Vast majority of urban side streets in the UK that do not have off street parking are like this - narrow enough only for one car to drive down at a time, so everyone drives in the middle of the road.

  • Meseta

    Numberplate format on the red car indicates it's UK. And in fact, youtube video description states that it's in Southend, Essex. Most likely it's just a narrow residential street where cars can easily park on either side; and a main road to the left would explain why most of the cars face to the right of the video frame.

  • Jon

    Liiike a glove.

  • Bless her heart.

  • Narcotic

    As technology makes things easier, humanity gets dumber.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Build something that's idiot-proof and the world just builds a better idiot.

  • Talon184

    I actually had a college professor warning our class about exactly that about 20 years ago. He compared clicking on WIndows icons to Egyptians using Hieroglyphics rather than written words. He would rant about it for entire classes and was really annoying.Turned out he was fairly correct though.

  • Bling Nye

    It's kind of a bullshit argument though. I mean, humanity as a whole is dumber because of technology? Seems the opposite is true given the medical and scientific advances made purely thanks to technology.

    Frankly, I don't see how anyone could say humanity is dumber because of technology... Are we dumber than we were 100 years ago, or even 20 years ago? I'd say not, although I could see the argument if it's purely about the general public and the consumption of mass entertainment; it's still not really any different though than someone that's used to using a slide rule or abacus ragging on calculators.

    I would've hated your college professor. He sounds like a tedious egotistical fuck.

  • Adibobea9

    :)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doing it wrong, driving, driving around having a terrible time, having a hard time, heck if i know, honk honk, parking, practice makes perfect, skills, you've got a slow car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get two blocks
Previous Post
Next Post