Who Would Have Thought?: Forklift Lifting Another Forklift Lifting A Giant Box Ends Poorly

This is a short Instagram video of a forklift lifting another forklift to deliver a large box to the second story of a building. Unfortunately for them, the package is not delivered. Fortunately for them, nobody was injured in this ridiculous Mickey Mouse operation. No word if they were inspired to try this by this video from a while ago, where the forklift-on-forklift method was used successfully (albeit at a significantly lower altitude). Obviously, this is a perfect example why you should never hire two harebrained forklift operators to do a Transformer's job.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to ZZ Bottom, whose hits presumably include 'Arms' and 'Shabbily Dressed Man'.