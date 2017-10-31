What The Hell Is That?: A Ferris Wheel/Water Slide Hybrid

You ever wonder what the lovechild of a Ferris wheel and water slide would look like? Well wonder no more my overactive imagination wielding friend, because this is that. The Slidewheel, developed by a German company that specializes in 'premium water attractions', can accommodate approximately 720 riders per hour in 4-rider rafts on a 2-minute journey through the continuously looping waterway, at speeds up to 25MPH. How exhilarating! Of course, is this is anything like every other waterslide I've ever ridden, my friends are I are going to try to stop ourselves halfway down so we get stuck. I used to be the king of that. Also, why is that water so dirty? If it's that dirty for the first testrun, you can forget about me riding it at the end of a busy day. I already got stage three swampcrotch once playing Ninja Turtles in the sewers, I'm not getting it again.

Keep going for a video, the first half of which is a timelapse of the Slidewheel's build, and the second half some first-person testrun footage. There's also a computer generated x-ray version of a ride through the slide so you can see exactly how it works.

Thanks to Simon L, who agrees the best water ride has been and always will be splashing around in the bathtub when you were like three years old and too young to know or care about money, work or relationships.