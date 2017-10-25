What Could Possibly Go Wrong?: Filming An Amateur Rally Car Race

This is a video of an an accident at an amateur rally car race somewhere in Eastern Europe (Russia? Poland?) that almost takes out a photographer trying to capture the race. Now I know what you're thinking, and I agree -- an accident at an amateur rally car race in Eastern Europe sounds redundant. I just assumed the whole race would be one big accident. It's basically a demolition derby through the woods where spectators are allowed on the track.

Keep going for the video. Thankfully (and amazingly), nobody was injured.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees somebody needs to invest in a drone.