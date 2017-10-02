We've Come So Far: New Impressively Realistic Facial Animation Tool For The Unreal Engine

October 2, 2017

This is a video demonstration of Snappers Facial Rig v2.0, a new facial animation tool for the Unreal Engine. I thought it was a real face at first. No I didn't. Yes I did too, I would have bet money.

Snappers Advanced Rig is an adaptive Rig which allows combining any number of expressions using optimized list of blendshapes


The advanced rig logic simulates Real facial muscles constraints. Compatible with all game engines and animation packages

This demo runs Real-time on Unreal Engine 4

So, how much longer until you really can't tell a computer generated face from a real one? Another year or two? Because I'm thinking Thursday by noon.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dougie, for inspiring me to get cel-shading tattoos on my face so I look more like a character from Borderlands.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I can't wait for all of the guilt free porn that comes from this.

  • OWFACK. Hide this from Chris Roberts or he's going to refactor Star Citizen AGAIN!

  • Bling Nye

    That guy's mouth wart looks like a weird little pointing hand.

  • Damon Sherman

    hey, remember this gem from when the PS3 first game out? https://youtu.be/W9QbYWEd7AE

  • Geez'v

    surely this is only as good as the model its rigged up to?
    nothing new here except now there's an easy tool for the 'layman'

  • Nicholas Conrad

    If we're making more realistic bots, let's start with "my cousin makes $4,735 an hour in her spare time"...

