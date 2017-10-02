We've Come So Far: New Impressively Realistic Facial Animation Tool For The Unreal Engine

This is a video demonstration of Snappers Facial Rig v2.0, a new facial animation tool for the Unreal Engine. I thought it was a real face at first. No I didn't. Yes I did too, I would have bet money.

Snappers Advanced Rig is an adaptive Rig which allows combining any number of expressions using optimized list of blendshapes

The advanced rig logic simulates Real facial muscles constraints. Compatible with all game engines and animation packages This demo runs Real-time on Unreal Engine 4

So, how much longer until you really can't tell a computer generated face from a real one? Another year or two? Because I'm thinking Thursday by noon.

Thanks to Dougie, for inspiring me to get cel-shading tattoos on my face so I look more like a character from Borderlands.