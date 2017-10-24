We Get It, You're Drunk: Jackass Dives Through Glass Bus Stop
This is a super short video of some worthless idiot diving through the side of a glass bus stop. Why? Presumably because he's a quick-healing supervillain with a penchant for destroying public property. Or just a stupid drunk who's going to wake up with a bloody sofa and a lot of regret tomorrow afternoon. Fingers crossed his next amazing feat isn't getting anyone pregnant.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees that is not how you catch a bus.
