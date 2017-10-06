Video Of Supercar Going From 0 - 250MPH Back To 0 In 37 Seconds

This is a video of a Koenigsegg Agera RS supercar going from 0 to 403km/h (250.4MPH) and back to 0 in 37.28 seconds. Impressive, although I definitely think they could have shaved some serious seconds off the 250MPH back to 0 time with a really sturdy wall.

Keep going for the video, actual cockpit view of the trial begins at 1:50 (the rest is just buildup).

Thanks to dublooner, who I suspect is either a pirate or coin counterfeiter.