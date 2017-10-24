Video Of Clever, Unconventional Domino Maze Tricks

This is a worthwhile video of the unconventional domino tricks set up and knocked down by domino maze enthusiasts Hevesh5 (previously) and Kaplamino. They really are worth a watch. Right when you thought you'd seen everything domino mazes had to offer, somebody (technically two somebodies) come along and throw everything you thought you knew out the window. Thankfully, I knew very little so it won't be hard to regain all my lost knowledge. Where do babies come from? "They're hatched from eggs." Aaaaaand I'm all caught up.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to CN, who was bragging about having one of those Domino Rally trucks that automatically set up dominos for you. Oh yeah? Well we had one of those too, except it was my little sister.