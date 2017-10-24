Video Of Clever, Unconventional Domino Maze Tricks

October 24, 2017

This is a worthwhile video of the unconventional domino tricks set up and knocked down by domino maze enthusiasts Hevesh5 (previously) and Kaplamino. They really are worth a watch. Right when you thought you'd seen everything domino mazes had to offer, somebody (technically two somebodies) come along and throw everything you thought you knew out the window. Thankfully, I knew very little so it won't be hard to regain all my lost knowledge. Where do babies come from? "They're hatched from eggs." Aaaaaand I'm all caught up.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to CN, who was bragging about having one of those Domino Rally trucks that automatically set up dominos for you. Oh yeah? Well we had one of those too, except it was my little sister.

Freaky Deaky: Video Of A Clam Trying To Bury Itself In The Sand

Previous Story

Intricately Crafted Wonder Woman Medieval Leather Armor

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: creative, dominos, everybody needs a hobby, getting wacky, having a great time, impressive, knowledge is power and i have very little, neato, reinventing things, setting things up just to knock them down, sick tricks, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, thinking outside the box, time consuming, toys, unconventional, video
Previous Post
Next Post